The Oak Creek Common Council is set to take final action Tuesday night on a community partnership agreement with Buc-ee's, the travel stop chain planning its first Wisconsin location in the city.

Construction is already underway at the site. The planned 30-acre travel destination would feature 120 gas pumps and employ up to 200 workers. The stretch of road near the site is planned to be renamed Buc-ee's Boulevard as part of the partnership agreement between Oak Creek and the company.

Watch: First Wisconsin Buc-ee's moves closer as Oak Creek council meets on 'community partnership'

First Wisconsin Buc-ee's moves closer as Oak Creek council meets on 'community partnership'

The location is expected to open in 2008.

For Danielle Baerwald, owner of Erv's Mug restaurant in Oak Creek, is optimistic about Buc-ee's creating jobs for the community. She started at the restaurant with her father, Erv, in 1979 and has owned it since 2004.

"I've never been to one. I'm excited to get to one and to visit one, and I'm thrilled that they're coming to the neighborhood," Baerwald said.

When asked why, Baerwald pointed to jobs and the company's reputation as a community partner.

"They'll bring new jobs," Baerwald said.

"I know that from what I've read they're good stewards to their employees and to the communities that they grow into. We're certainly hoping that for Oak Creek that they support the community events, the national nights out and the fireworks and all of those types of things that go on in Oak Creek," Baerwald said.

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