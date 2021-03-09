Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Wisconsin dies

items.[0].image.alt
David H. Thompson/AP
In this photo provided by the International Crane Foundation, shows Gee Whiz, the first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wis. Gee Whiz died on Feb. 24, 2021, at more than 38 years old. Gee Whiz was the fifth whooping crane to call the foundation home and sired 178 cranes. (David H. Thompson/International Crane Foundation via AP)
Whooping Crane
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 16:59:25-05

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin has died.

Foundation officials say the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 and was more than 38 years old. The oldest captive whooping crane was 46 years old.

Gee Whiz was hatched in 1982 via artificial insemination. He was the fifth whooping crane to call the foundation home and went on to sire 178 cranes. He was known for his nasty disposition.

Officials with the foundation, which is located in Baraboo, said he often pecked his handlers' calves and fingers and was fiercely territorial.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku