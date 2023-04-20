First time at Fiserv: fans share excitement for their first Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — It’s thrilling to be in the Deer District during any game day but imagine it’s a playoffs game and your first Bucks game— ever. TMJ4 spoke to some first timers, like Darlene Hancock, who couldn't be more thrilled to have this game unfold right in front of them.

“I'm 80 years old, so this is something pretty big for me at my age,” said Hancock.

The smile on her face when TMJ4 spoke to her said it all.

“I'm excited! I've never been to a Bucks’ game before and to be to a playoff game is even more exciting.”

She's been waiting decades to go to a game and was surprised with these tickets months ago for Christmas.

“It’s just great to be down here. I think you just get that excited feeling-- I mean, I know inside my stomach I’m feeling excited and happy to be here!”

The Cantu family of five also made their debut at Fiserv forum on Wednesday.

“It’s very exciting! Very exciting,” said mom, Nicole Cantu.

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar had to break it to Luis Cantu that his favorite player wouldn't be on the court tonight.

“Giannis won’t be playing tonight,” Mackar said.

“Are you serious?!” Cantu exclaimed. “Oh wow. That’s horrible. Well, we'll still kick some butt!”

His hopes still staying sky-high for a Bucks win in 6. Kaila Kamp agreeing that the team has what it takes to make a mark on this post-season.

“Especially with all these fans cheering them, on I think they can do it. They can pull it off,” said Kamp. She says being in the seats tonight is a dream come true.

“I'm very excited considering its my first ever Bucks game. To be in there for the first time, getting to watch my favorite sport play live out in this big stadium and stuff is very exciting.

Whether it’s your first game or your 50th, it seems the magic in Fiserv Forum seems has the same effect on all the fans there.

