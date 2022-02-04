First responders who were shot in the line of duty in Milwaukee honored for bravery

MILWAUKEE — People across Milwaukee on Friday honored first responders who were recently shot in the line of duty.

At Police District 3, police organized a fundraiser for Officer Herb Davis, who was shot last month during a welfare check in the Menomonee Valley.

At the fundraiser, Davis met the men — civilian bystanders — who came to his aid after he'd been shot.

"Them understanding that, I'm more than just the badge and the belt. I'm also a person," said Davis. "Them standing by my side and being there for me, meant the world for me."

Davis was shot multiple times, but only spent one night in the hospital. The men who helped him, including Ricardo Rosales, said they were only in the area at the time of the shooting because their truck had broken down. They were waiting for a tow.

They stayed with Davis until paramedics arrived.

Across town at Milwaukee City Hall, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson honored Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz by declaring Feb. 4, 2022, Andrew Wilkiewicz Day.

Wilkiewicz, like Davis, was shot multiple times in Milwaukee last month. Wilkiewicz was off duty in the Third Ward when he intervened in a car jacking and the suspect shot him.

"I don't appreciate that people come out here and terrorize the city," said Wilkiewicz. "That's my job. Catching bad guys and putting them in jail."

He said he has no plans to quit the force.

A third Milwaukee area first responder was also shot last month. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Christian Almonte got a special gift from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team surprised him this week with a get well basket and an official custom team jersey.

