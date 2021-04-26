First peregrine falcon chick of the season hatches at Oak Creek Power Plant

OAK CREEK — One of the peregrine falcon eggs at the Oak Creek Power Plant has hatched, We Energies says, and a second is underway.

Parents Michael and Essity revealed their first chick early Monday afternoon.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service are a part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. We Energies says 410 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the We Energies and WPS facilities ideal nesting sites, according to a release from We Energies.

You can watch a live stream of the peregrine falcons at the Oak Creek Power Plant here.

