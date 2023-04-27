First-of-its-kind traumatic brain injury program for military, first responders coming to Froedtert

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute made a major announcement Thursday, saying a first-of-its-kind traumatic brain injury program is coming to the Wauwatosa-based facility.

Officials with Froedtert and MCW held a press conference Thursday morning announcing the program, saying its establishment comes after a $12.5 million investment from Avalon Action Alliance, a post-trauma wellness non-profit helping veterans.

The program will be called "Building Resilience through Action and Veterans and first responders (BRAVE)" and will be the first in the Midwest, according to a news release.

Watch the full press conference:

John Raymond, the President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin said the new program will, "accelerate our capacity to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other conditions that we see far too often amongst our military veterans, their spouses, and the families of emergency first responders."

During Thursday's press conference, Raymond thanked Avalon for their partnership and commitment.

"Together, our efforts hold the promise of heralding a new day for patients and their families," Raymond said.

"The clinical care and research made possible by this contribution will benefit generations of veterans and first responders whose sacrifices and services make all of us safer," said Eric Conley, Executive Vice President of Froedtert Health and President of Froedtert Hospital.

During Thursday's press conference, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski spoke about the first responders' aspect of the program.

He spoke about the level of PTSD and traumatic injuries first responders and veterans are experiencing. He said many first responders have showed up at Froedtert just praying that their friend, family, or coworker makes it through the next two minutes, hour, or even day.

He said this new program will give those people hope.

"To be able to come out here with hope, on this magnitude, is unbelievably touching," Lipski said. "I am just stunned and amazed to have been invited to be a part of this."

Watch Lipski's full remarks at Thursday's press conference:

First-of-its-kind traumatic brain injury program for military, law enforcement coming to Froedtert

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip