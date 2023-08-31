First Lady Jill Biden to visit Madison Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will visit Madison on Thursday, where she will meet with Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Biden will take part in a tour at Exact Sciences and participate in a listening session at the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, alongside Baldwin, where they will reportedly highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.

After, FLOTUS is expected to join Evers and Baldwin at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers. She will give remarks at a political finance event as well.

The First Lady is expected to arrive in Wisconsin around 1 p.m.

