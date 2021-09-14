First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Milwaukee Wednesday

MILWAUKEE -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Milwaukee Wednesday, September 15, the White House says.

Dr. Biden will visit Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will, according to the White House, "highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning."

The visit comes on the same day that Dr. Biden will visit Des Moines, Iowa, according to the White House.

After departing Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, the First Lady and Rep. Cindy Axne will visit Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

TMJ4 will live stream both the First Lady's arrival and her remarks at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School. Watch live here.

