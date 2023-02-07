First Lady invites Milwaukee mom to State of the Union Address Tuesday night

When President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, Deanna Branch will be in the First Lady's Box.

The White House says, "Branch is working to build a lead-safe environment for her community after her son Aidan battled lead poisoning as a result of unsafe levels of lead in their drinking water and home.

Photo provided Deanna Branch and her family. The Milwaukee mother says her son was hospitalized twice for lead poisoning.

In 2022, Deanna shared her three-year-old son's lead poisoning diagnosis with TMJ4.

“The pediatrician called me, and she just said, ‘Come in right away,' she said 'don't come into the office, come to Children's Hospital.’ She already got him a room and admitted him. They just said his lead level was high, I don't even know what lead was,” said Deanna.

Milwaukee is on a mission to replace all lead service lines - pipes that bring drinking water to a home. It's an enormous task to replace 67,000 lead laterals at a cost of $750 million. At the current pace, it would take the city decades to replace them all.

Photo provided Deanna Branch says her son had to be hospitalized two different times for lead poisoning because of the lead on the walls, windows and doors in the Milwaukee home they rented.

The White House says, "the Biden-Harris Administration is working to replace all lead service lines in America in the next decade

The Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in 2021 will help Milwaukee pick up the pace to replace lead service lines.

Wisconsin is set to receive $255 million between 2022 and 2026 in federal funding. TMJ4's Ben Jordan previously has looked at how the money will be used.

You can watch President Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night on TMJ4. After the speech, Charles Benson and Shannon Sims will interview Congressmen Scott Fitzgerald and Mark Pocan on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

