First Wisconsin human case of West Nile reported in Dane County

Public officials announced Friday the first person has been infected with West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year.

A resident of Dane County is reported to be the first person to be infected with the virus, according to the Wisconsin Department Of Health Services.

The DHS says the majority of human cases are reported in August and September.

Last year there were 51 reported human cases in Wisconsin, the highest number since 2012. Eight of those cases occurred in Dane County.

Those infected may experience a fever, headache and a rash that lasts a few days. Symptoms start typically 15 days after being bitten by the infected mosquito.

The DHS says the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at high risk for serious disease from the virus.

DHS and the Public Health Madison & Dane County say those at risk of disease from the virus should consider the following: