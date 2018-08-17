First Wisconsin human case of West Nile reported in Dane County

Fair
A female mosquito begins to bite the photographer's hand.
Public officials announced Friday the first person has been infected with West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year.
A resident of Dane County is reported to be the first person to be infected with the virus, according to the Wisconsin Department Of Health Services.
The DHS says the majority of human cases are reported in August and September.
Last year there were 51 reported human cases in Wisconsin, the highest number since 2012. Eight of those cases occurred in Dane County.
Those infected may experience a fever, headache and a rash that lasts a few days. Symptoms start typically 15 days after being bitten by the infected mosquito.
The DHS says the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at high risk for serious disease from the virus.
DHS and the Public Health Madison & Dane County say those at risk of disease from the virus should consider the following:
Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
Apply an insect repellant with DEET, IR3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing.
Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.
Prevent mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.
Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use.
Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas, and trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.