First-ever Indigenous business conference kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One of the many conference rooms inside the Potawatomi Hotel will be filled with Indigenous business owners from across the region on Monday.

Business owners will be educating, networking, and connecting with one another in order to help each other thrive.

"​I'm a bundle of nerves right now but I'm excited," said Zoar Fulwilder, the owner of Mavid Construction Services.

The three-day event, also known as "Indigenous Biz Con," is the first of its kind in Milwaukee. The Indigenous Business Group came up with the idea after noticing a lack of representation in the networking field.

"Being an indigenous business owner, I've been to a ton of conferences and a majority of them are hosted by other entities that are non-native," said Rob Pero, the owner of Paradigm Media and Canndigenous.

More than 200 Indigenous-led businesses, tribal officials, and guest speakers are expected to attend. They will discuss everything from emerging industries to economic diversification, and more.

"A lot of people think indigenous and they think casino, this is everything outside of that," said Pero.

"It gives them an opportunity to have exposure to great accountants, great attorneys, banks, on a one-on-one basis where they can ask questions that they might be afraid to in a different environment," said Fulwilder.

According to the United States Census Bureau, only 1% of businesses across the country are American Indian and Alaska native-owned. It is a number that event organizers hope will grow as long as conferences like the Indigenous Biz Con continue to be held.

"Our native economy is as diverse as any. The times are changing, leadership is changing. We have a voice and we want it to be heard," said Pero.

The conference will kick off with the lighting of the Hoan Bridge Monday night at 6:45 p.m. in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

