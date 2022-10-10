Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge to light up in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Milwaukee Hoan Bridge will light up in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.

The bridge will be lit up in the colors of the medicine wheel: black, yellow, red, and white. The medicine wheel colors represent different things for various tribes, according to a news release.

"For some, it represents the four seasons, the four directions, and even medicines," a news release said. "The circle represents the interconnectedness and relationship we share with one another and the natural world."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley proclaimed Monday, Oct. 10 "Indigenous Peoples' Day" to honor the county's Indigenous roots and history. Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will lead a bridge lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Monday evening at the Riverfront Launching Site on Water Street. There will also be remarks from Ho-Chunk National Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek followed by a performance by Fire National, a Potawatomi drum group and dancers.

