First cruise ship to visit Port Milwaukee will dock in Milwaukee's Harbor on May 6

MILWAUKEE — The first cruise ship to visit Port Milwaukee for the 2022 season is scheduled to dock in Milwaukee's Harbor on Friday, May 6.

The Viking Octantis is a Seawaymax vessel and it will begin a summer season where 33 port calls by various cruise ships are planned. This season will bring more than 10,000 passengers to the city, according to a statement from the City of Milwaukee. That is compared to the 10 stops made in 2019 before Great Lakes cruising halted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Viking Octantis is operated by Viking Cruises and can carry up to 378 passengers on voyages throughout the Great Lakes. This is the first time the ship will designate Milwaukee as an embarkation and debarkation port, according to the city.

“Milwaukee is a great destination. It’s a city filled with attractions and hospitality. That’s what cruise passengers will find here,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “As word spreads, I anticipate even more travelers will cruise to Milwaukee.”

Port Milwaukee recently received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the state to build new Seawaymax infrastructure at South Shore Cruise Dock.

“Port Milwaukee continues to capitalize on increased interest in passenger cruising on the Great Lakes and increased interest in Milwaukee as the turnaround hub for passengers to start or end their voyages,” Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht said. “In the coming years, thousands of passengers will visit our city, stay in local hotels, dine in our restaurants, and enjoy all the great things Milwaukee offers.”

