FRANKLIN - Fresh snow and mild temperatures made Monday the perfect day for winter activities.

At The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, the tubing hill filled up fast with families, like the Jacobs family, who live in Shorewood.

"Sometimes if you lay on your stomach, it feels like you’re flying," said Elise Jacobs, who was celebrating her 13th birthday. "It’s a lot of fun and I just really enjoy doing it."

The Rock opened early on Monday anticipating crowds.

Jerome Jadynak brought his 3-year-old son Jack there for the first time Monday.

"He just loves it, he can’t get enough of this," Jerome said. "He thinks it’s fun, he just wants to keep doing this all day."

While the tubing hill saw the most action, families also took a chance to get in a ski lesson or two.

Jake Moeller says he had the day off work and decided to take a few runs with his friends.

"The snow, the park, the people that come here everything’s awesome, super rad," he said.

Nearby at Whitnall Park, the new snowfall allowed the warming house to open for families to enjoy.

"It’s great weather, good sledding, it’s nice to finally get outside for once this winter," said sisters Jill Stenseth and Amy Joyce.

They came prepared with plenty of hot chocolate to go around.

"My daughter's pretty much in it for the hot chocolate, not sledding," Joyce said.

The steep hill next to Mallard Lake makes for the perfect spot to pick up speed.

"I have three boys and they love this hill," said Kim Stickel, from Franklin. "We were just talking about them skipping a little bit of school tomorrow. Don’t tell their teachers."

Normally the warming house is only open on Saturdays and Sundays, but thanks to the snow, families were able to enjoy an extra day.