Fire Station 30 reopens after 'major' structural issues

MILWAUKEE — Fire Station 30, at 2903 North Teutonia Avenue, reopened this week after it closed in December due to "major" structural issues.

Six months ago, the Milwaukee Fire Department said it discovered structural issues.

The building is old with a basement area beneath the large apparatus floor, MFD said. After concerning evidence of a partial failure of the floor, and a preliminary assessment by the Department of Public Works and City Engineer, officials say MFD must vacate both fire companies from the station.

Fire companies assigned to Fire Station 30 were reassigned but according to MFD, Engine 30 and Truck 12 are back at the station, responding to emergencies from that location.

