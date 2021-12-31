MFD: Fire Station 30 temporarily closing due to 'major' structural issues

MILWAUKEE — Fire Station 30 crews, including Engine Company 30 and Ladder Company 12, are being temporarily reassigned to Fire Station 5 due to major structural issues at Fire Station 30.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) said they recently discovered structural issues at its Fire Station 30 near Teutonia and Locust.

The building is old with a basement area beneath the large apparatus floor, MFD said. After concerning evidence of partial failure of the floor, and preliminary assessment by the Department of Public Works and City Engineer, officials say MFD must vacate both fire companies from the station.

Further assessment and repair planning will begin next week.

There is no timeline for returning to Fire Station 30, but officials hope as soon as it is safe.

Fire companies assigned to Fire Station 30 will be reassigned to respond from neighboring Fire Station 5 near 13th and Reservoir.

“We will resolve this issue in a way that continues to provide fire department services equitably in neighborhoods where emergency services are in high demand,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I will work with Chief Lipski to find solutions that are timely, cost-effective, and fair.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip