Fire crews investigate Sugar Island structure fire in Village of Summit

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. — The Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) is investigating what caused a structure fire on Sugar Island in the Village of Summit on Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 11:07 a.m. after an initial 911 caller reported what they first believed was a controlled burn. However, the caller later stated it was a structure fire.

According to WLFD, a drone was immediately deployed from shore to investigate while fire resources assembled for deployment to the island.

Footage from that drone confirmed what appeared to be a structure on fire, as well as the outside of the building, according to WLFD.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. According to WLFD, one person was assessed by emergency medical services as a result of it.

An investigation is underway by WLFD, Summit police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error