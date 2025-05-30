Fire breaks out at Neenah Foundry

NEENAH, Wis. — A fire broke out at the Neenah Foundry Thursday night.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the blaze started around 8:30 p.m. in Plant 2.

There is currently no information available about potential injuries.

Authorities are on the scene responding to the situation.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error