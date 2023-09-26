Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire at tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee

Crews responded to a fire at a tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.
IMG_0196.jpg
TMJ4
IMG_0196.jpg
Posted at 9:21 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 10:21:35-04

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a fire at a tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

At the scene, officials tell TMJ4 News the fire is out. A bystander said they saw the owner of the shop and that they were not injured.

IMG_0188.jpg

Stacks of black tires were visible just outside the shop. Several ladders responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device