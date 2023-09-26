Fire at tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a fire at a tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

At the scene, officials tell TMJ4 News the fire is out. A bystander said they saw the owner of the shop and that they were not injured.

TMJ4

Stacks of black tires were visible just outside the shop. Several ladders responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

