Fire at Milwaukee Recycling building: Final hot spots out 24 hours later

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters put out the final hot spots at a recycling plant in the Menomonee Valley, 24 hours after the fire started.

The Milwaukee Recycling building caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Video of the fire shows a large amount of smoke wafting from the scene. Smoke could be seen from miles.

WATCH: Chief Lipski shares update on recycling plant fire

Chief Lipski shares update on Milwaukee Recycling building fire

No injuries have been reported. The fire was first called in around 1:48 p.m. near 13th and Mount Vernon.

According to 911 callers, a machine was on fire. Around 1:50 p.m. all workers were confirmed evacuated.

The Milwaukee Recycles building has a "long and storied history" of fires at this location, Milwaukee FIre Chief Aaron Lipski said. Workers there are experienced when it comes to these kinds of fires.

Around 2:46 p.m., a 3-alarm fire was declared.

The chief said 75 firefighters from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa were on the scene.

Chief Lipski says crews still do not know the cause of the fire.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip