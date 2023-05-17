Fire at Lake Church Inn, historic building in Belgium

BELGIUM, Wis. — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Lake Church Inn, a historic building located in Belgium.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says fire crews have been working on the fire since 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

WATCH: The Lake Church Inn appears severely damaged amid Tuesday's fire

Belgium Lake Church Inn fire

The building is located off Highway D at the corner of Lake Church Road. According to Lake Church Inn, the historic tavern and grill has been around since the 1800s.

Fire departments from Belgium, Port Washington, Waubeka, Fredonia, Grafton, Saukville, Random Lake, and Cedar Grove are assisting at the scene.

Fire at Lake Church Inn

The sheriff's office is asking the public to stay clear of the area and use alternate east/west routes of Silver Beach Road or Cedar Beach Road.

TMJ4 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

