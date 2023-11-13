Fire at high-rise apartment building leaves one critically injured on Milwaukee's East Side

MILWAUKEE — One person is in "extremely critical condition," according to Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski after a fire broke out at The Cambridge Apartments on Sunday night.

Police say the person transported to the hospital is 76-years-old.

Cambridge Apartments, located on Cambridge Avenue near Oakland Avenue, is "A Residence for Senior Citizens," according to the building's website.

Fire officials responded just after 8:30 p.m. to reports of a fire. They found flames, mostly contained to an apartment on the tenth floor, shooting out of the building.

Authorities say multiple other people were evaluated by first-responders at the scene.

TMJ4 News spoke with neighbors as they evacuated their homes on Sunday night.

"There was smoke in my bathroom, smoke in my living room. I turned on my fans but, when I went out on my patio, I looked up and I saw the flames," said Betty Busateri, who lives at Cambridge Apartments.

Chief Lipski also mentioned that the weather was a challenge for fire crews responding to this incident.

"It is no small feat to push against a wind driven fire," he said. "I credit those companies with quick extinguishing."

The fire drew a massive two-alarm high-rise response, resulting in dozens of emergency vehicles and cews blocking roads in the Lower East Side neighborhood for hours on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will bring you updates on-air and online at TMJ4.com

