Final pre-trial hearing for Michael Mattioli, former cop charged in chokehold death

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee police officer charged with first-degree reckless homicide returns to court Thursday.

Michael Mattioli is charged in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo. His final pre-trial hearing will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Acevedo died at a party at Mattioli's home when he was off duty. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument.

Mattioli, who has pleaded not guilty, has since resigned from the police department after serving as an officer since 2009.

According to online court records, in October, Mattioli's final pre-trial had to be rescheduled due to the sudden retirement of the chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The state needed to find out Dr. Brian Peterson's status and availability for the trial.

The jury trial for the case is scheduled to begin June 5 and last five days.

