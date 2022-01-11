Final day to turn in signatures to be candidate in Milwaukee mayoral race

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is the final day for candidates who want to run for mayor of Milwaukee to turn in the necessary 1,500 signatures to be put on the Feb. 15 primary ballot.

So far, two more people have said they turned in the necessary signatures: Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Luas and State Senator Lena Taylor.

In a statement, Sheriff Lucas said that he got 3,000 signatures which is twice the necessary amount.

State Senator Taylor also said that she had received the necessary signatures to be put on the ballot.

Of the 12 people who have publicly expressed interest in running for Milwaukee mayor, six people have turned in their signatures. Two of them have had their candidacy confirmed according to the Milwaukee Elections Commission: Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and former alderman Bob Donovan.

You can see a full list of the people who have declared they will run for mayor and brief descriptions of who they are by clicking this link.

The top two vote getters from the primary will advance to the general election on April 5. The winner will finish the remaining two years of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

