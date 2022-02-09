Fight at Hamilton High escalates, parents trespass into building: MPS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools says a fight at Hamilton High School escalated into parents trespassing into the building Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for MPS tells TMJ4 News that no students were seriously injured and no guns were found. Milwaukee police were called for support.

Classes continued as scheduled Wednesday afternoon and families have been notified.

MPS did not release details on the nature of the fight.

MPS' email says in part:

"The district is thankful for our school staff who acted swiftly in helping keep our school environment safe.



We are urging families that if they have questions or concerns regarding their child to please call their child’s school directly to make an appointment."



This comes after a man shot a firearm into the ground, injuring five young people, outside Rufus King High. Milwaukee police say that fight started over a social media post. The incident has prompted calls for violence prevention by community members.

