Fiesta del Barrio: A community celebration promoting wellness

MILWAUKEE — A celebration of the neighborhood is taking place on Saturday, September 9th at Jackson Park during Fiesta del Barrio.

Cecil Negron, the founder of the well-known Milwaukee band Cache' MKE, has teamed up with Carmen Lerman from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to organize the health fair and community gathering. The event is meant to celebrate Puerto Rican culture along with fostering community unity and promoting wellness within the Hispanic community.

"There are many Puerto Rican events throughout the year, but this one focuses on the community and health," said Negron.

The event will feature music, performances, local vendors, and wellness information in Spanish.

"I'm very big about having everything in Spanish because I want people to pick up that pamphlet, read it, and feel comfortable in their own language, able to understand the different topics we are offering," said Lerman.

Fiesta del Barrio will run from noon until 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, 3500 W Forest Home Ave.

