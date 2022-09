BELGIUM, Wis. — A crash between two semi trucks shut down both directions on I-43 near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday.

WATCH: The crash resulted in a fire, creating a large amount of smoke shortly before 7 p.m.

(Video courtesy: Haven Minick)

Emergency crews are on the scene. The freeway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

TMJ4 News is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

