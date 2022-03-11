Festivities kick off in Milwaukee ahead of Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade

MILWAUKEE — The St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to downtown Milwaukee this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

Organizers said that after the long wait, they are more ready than ever to spread some Irish cheer.

"More than anything else, I'm proud," said Parade Director Mike Boyle. "I'm proud that this Irish community can come together and put on this parade for the enjoyment of this community."

The parade kicks off at noon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. It ends at Water and Highland. For information on road closures click here.

The parade will have plenty of entertainment including dancers from the many Irish dance schools in the city.

The parade will also pay tribute to several groups including the Dancing Grannies who lost several members during the Waukesha parade tragedy.

First responders and healthcare professional will also be honored. They, along with the Dancing Grannies, will lead the parade.

"It's been a rather long two years and one of the collections of people that really helped us get through that two years and our first responders and healthcare professionals," Boyle said.

Those in the business community also say they're excited to see more and more events return to downtown.

"It's be a rough two years for people in the hospitality business, almost any business, so this is an incredible feeling. It's incredible that we're starting to feel some normalcy again," 3rd Street Market Hall Co-owner Omah Shakih said.

