Festival Foods acquisition now official as grocery deal closes

ST. LOUIS / WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — One of the largest grocery consolidations in the Midwest is now complete.

1939 Group, Inc., the parent company of Schnuck Markets, has officially finalized its purchase of 51 Wisconsin grocery stores, bringing Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers into the same family of companies as Schnucks.

With the deal officially closed on Sunday, the combined organization says it now operates 164 stores across four states and adds 8,000 new employees to its workforce.

Festival Foods, a homegrown Wisconsin brand with 42 locations, will keep its name, stores, and community-focused identity, as will Hometown Grocers’ nine locations. However, both will now operate under the leadership of Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO of 1939 Group and Schnuck Markets.

Schnuck will also serve as CEO of Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers following the departure of longtime Festival Foods leader Mark Skogen.

“As we celebrate today’s milestone, we also recognize that our teams are entering the busiest season of the year,” Schnuck said Tod Schnuck, Chairman and CEO in a media release. “Our top priority remains clear – keeping Festival Foods, Hometown Grocers, and Schnucks teammates focused on serving and delighting our guests.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error