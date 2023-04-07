Festa Italiana dates announced, event to take place at Italian Community Center

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana has announced the dates for the 2023 festival!

According to a news release, the festival will take place Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. Similar to last year, it will take place at the Italian Community Center near the lakefront.

Organizers looked at feedback from last's event and decided the center was the best place for the event.

This year's festival will feature favorites like Bocce, Tradizione Vivente (an Italian dance group), the Cucina, Italian food, Italian Idol, and the mass and procession.

Festa Italiana said specific details regarding this year's festival will be shared on the festival's website and social media pages.

