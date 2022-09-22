Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.

Organizers have come a long way to get to this point. They first canceled the Italian-themed festival originally scheduled for April of 2022. But in a surprise announcement, organizers revealed the festival would indeed be held - this time at the Italian Community Center at 631 E. Chicago St., a few blocks west of Maier Festival Park, where the festival is usually held.

The date, as many are looking forward to, is scheduled for Sept. 24-25, 2022 - this Saturday and Sunday. The festival will also continue traditions of the procession and annual Sunday Mass, 'Italian Idol', bocce, music, dance, food and other events.

Festa Italiana will be a bit smaller than in years past, with the ICC president and director of the festival, Anne Ceraso Fritchie, previously describing it as "much more intimate."

Organizers were forced to cancel the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festa Italiana dates back to 1978 in Milwaukee.

About 1,500 people said they would be attending the festival, according to their Facebook page.

When and where do I attend Milwaukee's Festa Italiana?

The festival will be held:



Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The festival is located at:

The Italian Community Center

631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, WI, 53202

How much does it cost to get in?

$5 admission at the gate

The festival has all the details on its website.

