Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Female found dead in burned car near 37th and Roberts

Milwaukee Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
File photo
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 16:03:01-04

MILWAUKEE — A female was found dead inside a burned car near 37th and Roberts on Wednesday, Milwaukee police say.

The unidentified victim was found around 11:15 a.m.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device