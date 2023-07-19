Female found dead in burned car near 37th and Roberts

MILWAUKEE — A female was found dead inside a burned car near 37th and Roberts on Wednesday, Milwaukee police say.

The unidentified victim was found around 11:15 a.m.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

