Feds warn Wisconsin it may lose $1.5 billion in school aid

Posted at 2:39 PM, May 28, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is warning Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools that the state could be in jeopardy of losing $1.5 billion in federal funding if a Republican education plan becomes law.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday approved spending about $128 million in state dollars on education and putting aside $350 million into a fund that could be used later for education expenses or anything else.

But the DOE warns that unless that money is spent on education, it could jeopardize the $1.5 billion sent to Wisconsin under the federal coronavirus aid bill.

