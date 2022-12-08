1 extricated from flipped FedEx truck near Fond du Lac and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A FedEx truck flipped onto its side near Fond du Lac and Villard in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon. One person was extricated but no word on their injuries.

A TMJ4 News crew spotted the flipped-over box truck at the intersection. A number of police were on scene.

A Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief tells TMJ4 News one person had to be extricated from the FedEx truck and was taken to the hospital. No word on their current condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip