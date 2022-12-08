Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 extricated from flipped FedEx truck near Fond du Lac and Villard

No word from police if there are injuries.
A FedEx truck flipped onto its side near Fond du Lac and Villard in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon. One person was extricated but no word on their injuries.
IMG_3826.jpg
Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 18:12:04-05

MILWAUKEE — A FedEx truck flipped onto its side near Fond du Lac and Villard in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon. One person was extricated but no word on their injuries.

A TMJ4 News crew spotted the flipped-over box truck at the intersection. A number of police were on scene.

A Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief tells TMJ4 News one person had to be extricated from the FedEx truck and was taken to the hospital. No word on their current condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!