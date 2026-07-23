TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. — A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit challenging a northern Wisconsin community's ban on wake boating.

The Town of Scott in Burnett County passed an ordinance banning wake boating on Birch Island Lake. The ruling could have implications statewide.

Watch: Federal court dismisses challenge to Wisconsin town's wake boating ban

Federal court throws out wake boat ban lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by two boat owners who feared they could be ticketed for violating the town's wake boating ordinance. The judge dismissed the case, ruling that because the plaintiffs were never actually ticketed, they had no standing to sue the town.

The Town of Scott also admitted it has no way to enforce its own rules.

The ruling now makes it harder for people to challenge wake boating rules until communities actually start writing tickets.

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