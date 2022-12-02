Federal agent shot by his own gun after it accidentally went off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A federal agent was injured after he was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off at a government office in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The agent, who is with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), was treated at the hospital and released.

"The agent that was injured was the same agent who was carrying the weapon that discharged…that agent was the only one injured in the incident," an HSI spokesperson said for clarity in a statement on Thursday.

HSI says the incident remains under investigation.

Agents carry a Sig Sauer P320, which is the same kind of handgun the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) just switched away from after several officers were hurt by accidental gun discharges.

As previously reported, the misfires have injured three Milwaukee police officers since 2020.

According to a lawsuit previously filed by the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), the city purchased the P320 firearm for MPD and MPA members to use in 2019. The lawsuit says the city knew or should have known about the discharge and safety issues prior to purchasing the guns for MPD.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Milwaukee Common Council approved MPD's request to purchase new handguns. MPD will spend $450,000 to purchase duty weapons and holsters, which will be Glock 45s. The MPA said it will now drop the lawsuit with the switch to Glock.

TMJ4's I-Team reports there have been at least 27 federal lawsuits filed against Sig Sauer since 2018 for personal injuries after the P320 was discharged with no apparent trigger pull.

