February 15 is National Wisconsin Day: Here's how you can celebrate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Happy National Wisconsin Day to all the Wisconsinites out there!

Today is a day to celebrate all things Wisconsin and the people who live here. What better way to honor our state than with things that make Wisconsin, Wisconsin!

First and foremost, we are the dairy state so make sure you consume plenty of cheese and milk today! Looking for the best cheese curds in the state? Travel Wisconsin has you covered.

The organization has compiled a list of the best stops for curds in the state so if you want the best of the best, head to Craftsman Table and Tap in Middleton, Wis.

If that doesn't work for you, check out the other places on their list.

The weather is going to be decent today when considering how brutal Wisconsin winters can be. So, if you have the time, maybe check out one of Wisconsin's many state parks. You could head to Apostle Island, Devil's Lake, Kohler-Andre, Mirror Lake, or Penninsula State Park.

Devilslakewisconsin.com Devil’s Lake State Park

Later today when you're ready for dessert, head to Culvers! You can enjoy some frozen custard from the Wisconsin-based company. And on your way home, if you're in need of gas or snacks, don't forget to swing by your local Kwik Trip.

While you're driving, maybe listen to some Bon Iver, The Violent Femmes, or Garbage, all bands founded in Wisconsin.

When you get home tonight and are looking for something to watch, maybe consider a film or show starring Mark Ruffalo, Chris Farley, or Willam Dafoe. They're all Wisconsinites so it seems only fitting...

If you're a sports fan, maybe skip the movie or show and tune into the Marquette University men's basketball game tonight. I mean, Marquette IS one of the top 15 college basketball teams in the country!

And to cap off the evening, make yourself an Old Fashioned before heading to bed, and prepare yourself for yet another Wisconsin snowstorm.

