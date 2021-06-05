FBI seeks suspect in attempted armed robbery at gas station on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The FBI needs your help finding an attempted armed robbery suspect whose gun could be linked to two other incidents in Milwaukee.

It happened just before 6 a.m. last June at the Kwik Stop store at 35th and Silver Spring.

Surveillance video shows the attempted armed robbery and a store clerk using a mop to try to knock a gun out of the suspect's hand.

Investigators say the suspect had gone in to buy steering fluid. Minutes later, he came back to return it.

"During the return process he announces an armed robbery," said Milwaukee FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Botsch. "What he doesn't see is there is a second cashier inside the store who attempts to prevent the robbery."

Video shows that employee swinging a mop at the suspect.

Investigators say one of the clerks then electronically locked the store door, trapping the suspect inside. Then investigators say the suspect fired one round at the door, disabled the lock, and escaped empty-handed.

"The casing was recovered inside the store and was run through ATF's NIBINs machine," Botsch said. "NIBINs is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, and what that did is it showed that the weapon that fired that casing was used at least two other times in incidents in the city of Milwaukee."

Botsch says one was a street armed robbery at 35th and Nash in March 2020. The other, he says, was a shots fired complaint near 57th and Capitol in 2019.

Botsch is trying to figure out who this suspect is and perhaps if this suspect pulled the trigger in all three cases.

"We know that the weapon itself was used at least three different times," Botsch said. "It's just a matter of whose hand the weapon was in when it was used."

If you have any information, call the FBI at 414-276-4684. There is a reward.

