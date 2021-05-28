FBI seeks suspect armed with assault-style rifle in corner store robbery

MILWAUKEE — The FBI needs your help finding a suspect they believe robbed a corner store last September with an assault-style rifle.

Investigators say it happened at Vienna Mini Mart at 39th and Vienna streets. The FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force is trying to close the case.

Surveillance video shows a suspect pointing the weapon at the clerk, gathering cash from the register, and running out of the store in little more than 30 seconds.

FBI

"An AR-15 is an unusual robbery weapon," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Botsch. "A rifle is difficult to conceal and it's bulky. You run the risk of someone seeing you."

TMJ4

Botsch said the suspect also demanded the clerk take all change in a tin container, and he says the suspect ultimately got away with close to $1,100.

"The actor operated with a sense of urgency," Botsch said. "As he entered the store, one of the things he had said to the clerk was, 'I ain't playin', I ain't playin',' and then he goes on, at one point, he pushes the clerk and says, 'Come on, come on.'"

TMJ4 News stopped by the store, but the clerk said the owner was not around.

Investigators need someone to give them a tip.

TMJ4

"The likelihood is somebody knows something about either this guy or this robbery just based on information that's on the street," Botsch said. "Bottom line is public safety is a team sport."

According to Milwaukee police data, 2,085 robberies were committed in 2020.

"Cooperation is essential to stopping the pattern of violence in Milwaukee, not only in this particular robbery, but in any violent crime that occurs in the city," Botsch said.

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee FBI at 414-276-4684.

