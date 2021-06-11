FBI search for suspect in carjacking near food truck on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — *Watch Stephanie Haines's full story tonight on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.*

The FBI needs your help finding a suspect they say stole a man's car at gunpoint while he was stopped at a food truck.

It happened last month on Milwaukee's south side near the intersection of Muskego and Rogers.

Itzel Gonzales said her mom owns the Tacos Chinampa food truck and always parks at that intersection.

"She’ll watch out for other people, you know, their cars and stuff, and they do the same for her," Gonzales said.

She said her mom told her about something that happened to one of her regular customers.

"He ordered his food and on his way back to his vehicle, he noticed that there was a person standing next to his vehicle," said Milwaukee FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Botsch. "The actor lifts up his shirt and exposed a handgun in his waistband, indicating that it was a robbery."

Botsch said the suspect got away with the man's car and phone and left behind a black and red BMX Hoffman bike. Botsch believes the suspect may have arrived on the bike and traded it up for a faster ride.

The next day, investigators found the car near 9th and Burnham. Reports show they did find fingerprints, but investigators say they think the bike may be key to finding the suspect.

"It's possible that somebody had a surveillance camera on that block, or he drove past a store that potentially had a surveillance camera, and we may then get a better view of what this guy looks like," Botsch said.

Milwaukee Police recorded at least 350 carjackings each year from 2018 to 2020, and data shows they have at least a 30 percent clearance rate.

In the meantime, Botsch says let this be a lesson.

"If you’ve got somebody that's standing next to your car and you are suspicious of that, it’s probably not a good idea to confront that person," Botsch said.

"This is, I guess, the first major crime that goes on here because we are all pretty united here," Gonzales said.

If you have any information, call the FBI at 414-276-4684. There is a reward.

