FBI offers $25K reward for information regarding Wisconsin Family Action office arson

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding the office arson that took place at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison this summer.

A fire broke out at the facility on Sunday, May 8. Following the fire, officials found a Molotov cocktail and said a spray-painted message was inside the headquarters.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building. The FBI said additional graffiti was written adjacent to the first that included the anarchist "A" and the numbers "1312."

Previous coverage: Wisconsin Family Action offers reward for information about office arson

About a month after the arson, when an arrest still hadn't been made, Wisconsin Family Action announced a $1,500 reward to anyone with information about the arson. Now, the FBI has added on its own $25,000.

The Madison Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI are investigating.

However, according to Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based news site, an organization called "Jane's Revenge" sent a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

The statement reads, "This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next 30 days.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the department, “is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.”

However, the police did not confirm whether or not that group was Jane's Revenge.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip