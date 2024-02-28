FBI offering $15k for information on Elijah Vue

The FBI is offering $15,000 for any information to leading to Elijah Vue.

The 3-year-old Manitowoc County boy has been missing for more than a week.

Searchers have combed the land and rivers around Elijah's home and police investigators have brought in drones.

Elijah's mother and her boyfriend are both in jail facing child neglect charges.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip