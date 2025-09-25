FBI, ICE arrest 21 undocumented immigrants in Manitowoc County; advocates call targeting unjust

MANITOWOC, Wi. — Twenty-one undocumented immigrants were arrested and detained in Manitowoc County on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Office.

The arrests were part of a joint operation between the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as other law enforcement agencies.

According to the FBI Milwaukee, nine of the people arrested were suspected to have involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor American girls.

"FBI Milwaukee and our law enforcement partners are dedicated and focused on protecting and safeguarding our Wisconsin communities every day," FBI Milwaukee said in a social media post about the arrests.

Crusaders for Justicia, a non-profit organization, released a statement condemning the "unjust targeting of innocent, hardworking immigrant community members and the separation of families."

“We all want safe communities," Jennifer Maldonado, Executive Director, Crusaders of Justicia, said. "However, it is both reckless and harmful to connect all those detained today with allegations of sex trafficking."

According to Maldonado, law enforcement "targeted a group of dairy workers who gather every morning in the same place and ride together to work."

"They do this day in and day out," she said. "They are hardworking, church-going individuals who are only looking to provide for their families. Not only do they contribute to our communities, but they are sustaining Wisconsin’s family-owned dairy farms.”

Families at risk of separation and in need of assistance can contact Forward Latino, a non-profit, non-partisan advocacy and service organization, at 833-528-4661 (833-LAT-INO1) or visit www.forwardlatino.org or www.forwardlatinoespanol.org.

