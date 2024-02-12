FBI honors local law enforcement for saving man's life

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Three law enforcement officers were honored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saving a life after a shooting.

Michael Kemp from the Brookfield Police Department, Martin Keck with the Wauwatosa Police Department and Steven Strasser with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office were recognized for their life-saving efforts last March.

They partner with the FBI as task force officers focused on violent crime.

Last spring, the men were trying to locate a stolen car in a violent carjacking near 27th and Burleigh in Milwaukee when there was a robbery at a business up the road by 26th and Atkinson.

They found a man had multiple gunshot wounds and administered aid, immediately saving his life.

They later found out the person they saved was the one who went into the business and started firing his gun then others shot back.

"It doesn't change the aid that we rendered. If you think about officer-involved shootings you go from defending your life to saving the life of the individual so it doesn't matter who it is. A life is a life and we're going to try to do everything we can to save it," Detective Keck stated.

"The bravery and quick thinking demonstrated by these three TFOs truly exemplifies the highest standards of law-enforcement dedication at the core values of the FBI," FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle.

At a time when law enforcement agencies struggle to adequately staff their departments, leaders within the FBI said they are grateful for their task force partners.



