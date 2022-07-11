Father trusts 'good' will come of son's sudden death

Paul Reimers trusts something good will come of his family's tragedy, though, for now, he's struggling to see that good.

"It's hard. We're grieving. We grieve deeply. I might be smiling in front of you right now, but it comes in waves," said Reimers.

On the 4th of July, shortly after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls, a car struck Ben Reimers, 24, and his sister, Emily Grace, 25, in a parking lot.

Police are investigating but believe it was accident. Ben died, and his sister is now recovering in an intensive care unit.

"There are times when it hits me hard. And other times where I regain my composure and my perspective, and realize God's got this," said Reimers.

Ben Reimers, originally from North Carolina, had been studying to become a pastor at Baptist College of Ministry in Menomonee Falls. He worked as a music teacher and a summer camp instructor at Falls Baptist Music School and Falls Baptist Academy/Shining Stars Day Camp.

Outside of his seminary studies and music, he was also learning Mandarin Chinese with his sister. Emily Grace is a preschool teacher at Falls Baptist Church and a violin teacher at Falls Baptist Music School.

"He was a servant leader," said Reimers of his son. "He did some wonderful things. He was way above his peers, way above his years. He did wonderful things here."

During Falls Baptist's Sunday morning service, there was an empty spot in the choir where Ben used to sing. His sister, also in the choir, watched the service from the hospital on a live stream with her mother.

In the lobby of the church, there is a white baby grand Samick piano that Ben used to teach students.

Back in North Carolina, Reimers taught his son how to play and instilled in Ben his love of music.

"It was kind of interesting. You like to see your children do better than you. Last time he was home, he played the piano better than me. And that's good. That's what you want," said Reimers.

After the accident, Reimers waited several days to tell his daughter — who was severely injured — that her brother had died. Emily Grace is now recovering well.

"You don't see that normally. When I first saw her, I thought, oh, she's going to be here for months. Yesterday I'm thinking, she may be out in a week or two," said Reimers

For Reimers, his son is not gone. They'll reunite in heaven, he said. And through his faith, Reimers trusts that one day, maybe even years from now, he'll understand why all of this happened.

"We'll be stronger, yes, we will. Will we be better and more fruitful? Yes, we will. Hard to say today, but I'm confident we will," said Reimers.

There are fundraisers for both Ben and Emily.

Money raised from will help pay for Ben's funeral expenses and Emily Grace's medical bills, as well as create a scholarship in Ben's name to help students with financial needs.

The combined fundraisers have a goal of $200,000.

