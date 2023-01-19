Father of 18-year-old arrested in deadly crash near Sherman and Villard speaks out

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly hitting and killing another teen in what police said was a reckless driving crash.

Officials said he was arrested for hit and run causing death and knowingly driving without a license resulting in death. Charges have not yet been filed.

Another 18-year-old, Damarius McCray, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to officials. McCray was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Speeding driver kills man in crash

The crash was caught on camera Tuesday morning near Sherman and Villard. Police say McCray ran the red light at the intersection.

The father of the teen police arrested is disputing his son's alleged wrongdoing.

Police said they arrested the driver for hit and run causing death and driving without a license. The father of the teen arrested reached out to us and said he doesn't believe his son caused McCray's death.

The father did not want to be identified because of backlash he's seen online, but he said his son was driving younger siblings to school when the crash happened.

He said he can't imagine how the other family is feeling knowing their son died.

Crash near Sherman and Villard

"It's just a sad and unfortunate accident on both ends," he said.

When asked about the hit-and-run accusation, the father said, "They were nervous and shaken up. They just hit a house. Car smoking and burning. The only thing for them is to get away, get to safety. He's trying to protect his little brothers, that's it. He came back. He did not leave, they didn't have to hunt him down. He's not a bad guy."

However, the father did acknowledge that his son was driving without a license.

"[He's] 100% guilty of driving with no license. That's it. But trying to hurt somebody? Trying to take their life? No. That's not him at all," the father said.

The 18-year-old who was arrested has not yet been charged.

