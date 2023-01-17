Speeding driver kills 18-year-old man in crash near Sherman and Villard, police say

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man is dead after a speeding driver crashed into his vehicle near Sherman and Villard on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. when a speeding driver collided with another driver. The occupants of the speeding car fled on foot but later returned.

Police say the driver of the speeding vehicle, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries and was arrested. An occupant, a 16-year-old boy, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the car that was struck, an 18-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Criminal charges will be referred o the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

