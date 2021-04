MILWAUKEE — A father jumped into the elephant exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo Wednesday to "impress his daughter," before being detained.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the man entered the exhibit around 3:25 p.m. to apparently impress his daughter.

A park worker had to detain the man until deputies arrived.

The man had been warned that the area was restricted. No injuries were reported.

