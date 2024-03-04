Father charged in death of 12-year-old son to appear in court Monday

The father charged in the death of his 12-year-old son is due to appear in court Monday.

Rouman Moye, 35, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in connection to the death of his 12-year-old son Jacari Robinson. The boy was found dead inside his home.

Moye was arrested last week, ending a manhunt that began in October.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.



