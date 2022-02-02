Fatal Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to decades behind bars

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A man convicted in a fatal shooting at the Fox River Mall was sentenced to decades behind bars during a hearing in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

The sentencing Tuesday comes a year after authorities said 18-year-old Dezman Ellis shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend at the Fox River Mall's food court.

A judge sentenced Ellis to 40 years behind bars following a hearing that included emotional testimony from members of Frausto's family.

A bystander, Colt Lemmers, was injured. Ellis fled the mall in a car with friends and was arrested days later in Iowa.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Ellis earlier entered no contest pleas to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety. He was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Frausto's death, a charge that carries a life sentence.

